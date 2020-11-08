Seahawks defense stumbles in loss to Bills, but pass rush inspires hope originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

We have witnessed a revival of the Seattle Seahawks pass rush, at least this week.

Heading into Week 9, the Seahawks had 12 sacks through seven games, but after adding newly acquired edge rusher Carlos Dunlap and returning Jamal Adams back into the mix, Seattle posted seven sacks against Buffalo despite a 44-34 outcome.

Adams seemed almost stunned when hearing how productive Seattle’s pass rush was in its troublesome game at Bills Stadium. Many of the team’s key pieces haven’t been playing together more than a game.

"We had seven, total, today?” Adams said after the loss. “I mean, obviously, it’s new guys including myself. Dunbar and I call him ‘Lap, but Carlos Dunlap, just getting on board. We’re feeling each other out, knowing what we can do, the good things that we can do, and there’s always pros and cons with everything...

We just got to continue to get better, continue to learn our teammates and continue to gel this defense, we’ll be fine.

- Jamal Adams

After missing four games with a groin injury, Adams kicked off the rust, recording 1.5 sacks on the day and adding five tackles.

His new teammate, Dunlap, had a sack on Buffalo QB Josh Allen in his Seahawks debut and finished with three tackles, two quarterback hits, and three tackles for loss. Per Next Gen Stats, Dunlap generated five pressures on 33 rushes with a season-high 15.2% pressure rate.

Jarran Reed bolstered the team’s pass rush off the edge, adding 2.5 sacks, four tackles, two tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits. He also led the Seahawks in pressures with six.

"We tried to generate pressure to help the offense out, but we've got to play better as a defense to come out with a W,” Reed said. “We can't keep giving up points and all of them yards passing."

Reed was slow to get up after a play late in the game but acknowledged he was “fine” when asked about the potential injury.

“He’s as tough as they come,” Carroll said. “I’m glad that he was able to get some numbers today...

He’s a true leader on this football team and I like when he gets a chance to do well, it’s good for him.

- Pete Carroll on Jarran Reed

Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright each added a sack for the Seahawks.

Now, the Seahawks (6-2) will turn the page, hoping to build on a promising seven-sack outing in Buffalo. Seattle has many areas to improve upon before its meeting with the Los Angeles Rams (5-3), who are coming off their bye in Week 10.

But Seattle shouldn’t panic, and neither should its fans. Stuff happens, and it’s all about how the Seahawks respond.

“Obviously it’s frustrating not coming out with a win, obviously having a lot of mistakes on the field including myself, but we just got to be better, and we will be better,” Adams said. "I'm never going to flinch; this defense is never going to flinch. We're going to learn from it and we're going to improve."

