Seahawks defense looks inspired after two-straight 3 and outs vs. Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks defense is playing with a chip on their shoulder again, and you love to see it.

In the first quarter of Seattle’s Thursday Night Football matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, the Seahawks forced two back-to-back three-and-outs.  

Is this really the same Seattle defense that ranks dead last in the NFL in total defense? Is Ken Norton actually running the Seahawks D? Did CenturyLink Field’s name change to Lumen Field play a part?

NFL Twitter was buzzing over the defense’s stellar start.

Seattle holds a 7-0 lead over the Arizona at the end of the first quarter. Suddenly, all feels right in the world again.

