Seahawks defense looks inspired after two-straight 3 and outs vs. Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks defense is playing with a chip on their shoulder again, and you love to see it.

In the first quarter of Seattle’s Thursday Night Football matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, the Seahawks forced two back-to-back three-and-outs.

Is this really the same Seattle defense that ranks dead last in the NFL in total defense? Is Ken Norton actually running the Seahawks D? Did CenturyLink Field’s name change to Lumen Field play a part?

NFL Twitter was buzzing over the defense’s stellar start.

#Seahawks defense forces a three-and-out on Arizona's first possession.



Things getting weird at Lumen Field. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) November 20, 2020

The Seahawks defense has now allowed 6 points on their last 9 possessions. #nice — DeKaylin ‘Em Softly 💎 (@JacsonBevens) November 20, 2020

The defense forced a 3 & out because the Seahawks established the run — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) November 20, 2020

3 and out?? Okay it’s official.....



Legion of Lume. — Dre (@SeahawkBanners) November 20, 2020

Ken Norton had a few tricks up his finger tapes today. — Josh Cashman (@CableThanos_) November 20, 2020

EXTEND KEN NORTON!!! 🤣🤣🤣 — Sea«206»Hawks™ (@206fts) November 20, 2020

Trading for Dunlap was a great move — Josh Cashman (@CableThanos_) November 20, 2020

#Seahawks stopped the screen. Another 3 and out. Don't wake me up. — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) November 20, 2020

There needs to be an investigation into who this defense really is, because it's not the #Seahawks.... — Josh | Natty Nights (@JoshBarlog) November 20, 2020

You’re telling me all the defense wanted is to play at Lumen Field? #Seahawks — Clay (@claywashedup) November 20, 2020

Seattle holds a 7-0 lead over the Arizona at the end of the first quarter. Suddenly, all feels right in the world again.

