How the Seahawks defense has evolved under Pete Carroll’s different coordinators

The Seattle Seahawks named Clint Hurtt their new defensive coordinator a few days ago, making him the fifth different individual to serve in that position during Pete Carroll’s time as the team’s head coach.

Hurtt has his work cut out for him, for certain. A high standard has been set for this defense over the years under Carroll and meeting it won’t be easy. While Hurtt has some exceptional individual pieces, overall this unit can’t be expected to compete at the same level as the all-time great defenses that were the norm for the first half of the last decade.

To see how we got here, let’s examine how the defense has evolved over time under different coordinators.

Gus Bradley: 2009-2012

Gus Bradley actually predated the Pete Carroll era, beginning his job one full season before Carroll was hired in Janaury, 2010. The foundation for the great defenses to come didn’t get set until later that year, though – when Seattle landed a pair of generational safeties in the draft. The team added two more key defensive pieces in each of the following classes, as well – setting the stage for the most dominant defensive run of the modern era…

2010 key additions: FS Earl Thomas, SS Kam Chancellor

2011 key additions: LB K.J. Wright, CB Richard Sherman

2012 key additions: LB Bobby Wagner, LB/DE Bruce Irvin

Dan Quinn: 2013-2014

After the 2012 season, Bradley was hired by the Jaguars to be their head coach. That opened the door for Dan Quinn, who was promoted from assistant head coach and defensive line coach to DC in 2013. Quinn inherited an incredibly talented personnel group across the board. Adding a couple of extraordinary edge rushers in free agency helped push them to the top of the league.

2013 key additions: DE Michael Bennett, DE Cliff Avril

2014 key additions: None

Seattle’s defense peaked these years with Quinn, leading the team to two consecutive Super Bowl appearances. However, the seeds of the group’s decline had already been sewn thanks to the first of several wasted draft classes after brilliant personnel executive Scot McCloughan’s exit…

Kris Richard (2015-2017)

Defensive backs coach Kris Richard was promoted next, but he inherited a difficult situation after Dan Quinn left to become head coach of the Falcons. After peaking with a 35-point Super Bowl victory in 2013, the team suffered a cataclysmic psychic blow the following year by throwing away the championship game at the one-yard line.

The 2015 team was every bit as talented as the previous three seasons but discord had taken hold. From Kam Chancellor’s holdout to Richard Sherman’s sideline blowups to a number of excruciating missed opportunities, this group fell short in the divisional round of the playoffs against the Panthers, a growing conference rival they had previously dominated.

Personnel-wise, the rot grew each year in the trenches, beginning with the losses of Red Bryant and Chris Clemons following the 2013 season and accelerating with Cliff Avril’s career-ending injury in 2016 and Michael Bennett leaving for the Eagles after 2017.

Landing Frank Clark and Jarran Reed in the draft helped stop the bleeding up front, but they were the only positive additions during this time.

2015 key additions: DE Frank Clark

2016 key additions: DT Jarran Reed

2017 key additions: None

More costly was Richard’s blind loyalty to Pete Carroll’s classic cover 3 system, which opponents had begun to exploit. The combination of decaying personnel and not mixing things up enough schematically proved lethal for this group over time, leading to a defensive collapse and Richard’s firing.

Ken Norton Jr. (2018-2021)

By the time Norton took the reins from Richard, the Legion of Boom was gone. The heart and soul of the unit, Kam Chancellor was forced to retire early due to a major neck injury suffered in 2017. Still bitter about Super Bowl 49 and increasingly hostile towards Russell Wilson, his teammates and his coaches, Richard Sherman eventually forced his way out, earning a release and then signing with the division rival 49ers. Earl Thomas also infamously fell out with the organization and then left in 2018.

Seattle did its best to replace that all-time great trio but didn’t have any succes until recently. They pulled off a brilliant trade to get Quandre Diggs in 2019 and a less-brilliant deal to land Jamal Adams the following year. There wasn’t nearly enough replacement-level talent coming in, though.

2018 key additions: None

2019 key additions: FS Quandre Diggs

2020 key additions: SS Jamal Adams, LB Jordyn Brooks, CB D.J. Reed

2021 key additions: TBD

The defensive line also suffered a pair of unnecessary major losses during this time period. After getting Jadeveon Clowney in a trade, the Seahawks let him leave in free agency. They also traded Frank Clark away to the Chiefs. Those two would still make a superb starting edge duo, but instead Seattle has to make do with a mediocre rotation of the streaky Carlos Dunlap, Rasheem Green and Darrell Taylor. Upgrading the pass rush has to be the team’s top personnel priority this offseason.

While Norton did a great job against the run and in the red zone this past season, scheme-wise he was too passive, too “zoney”, and often too clever by half utilizing his most important personnel. He was fired in January along with defensive pass game coordinator Andre Curtis.

On the bright side, the Seahawks have seemingly reloaded on the back end and are finally transitioning away from cover 3 – a process that’s expected to continue under the newest DC…

Clint Hurtt (2022-present)

Now we’re all caught up. The good news is Hurtt seems to understand exactly what Norton’s issues were as a strategist and he hit all the right notes in his first press conference.

The golden days are gone and it wouldn’t be fair to compare Hurtt to Quinn given the talent discrepancy. However, if the Seahawks re-sign key free agents like Quandre Diggs, Sidney Jones and D.J. Reed and add a real pass rush threat in free agency he should be able to get this defense back up to a respectable level immediately – even if the 2022 draft class is another dud.

That being said, the most concerning issue for this unit right now is the sudden decline by middle linebacker Bobby Wagner. After looking a half-step slower during the 2021 season, he out-right bombed his last couple of games and then got injured on his first snap of Week 17. If Wagner can’t return to his former first-team All-Pro level of performance, the whole thing may come crashing down regardless of what Clint Hurtt draws up. How well he manages the twilight years of Wagner’s career could be the x-factor.

To be continued…

