The Seahawks won their third straight game on Sunday and their defense had a big hand in the win.

Seattle limited the Giants to 225 yards and sacked Daniel Jones five times during their 27-13 victory and the lone Giants touchdown of the day came after the Seahawks lost a fumble on their own 2-yard-line. The unit has played well throughout the current winning streak and that’s a sharp change from the first five weeks of the season.

The Seahawks gave up 30.8 points per game in those contests and they’ve given up just 45 points in the last three. Safety Quandre Diggs said the group is “just comfortable with who we are now” and safety Ryan Neal had a similar take on why things have moved in a better direction.

“It’s just chemistry and hearing each other talk the language and going to work and executing every single day,” Neal said, via Adam Jude of the Seattle Times. “The confidence comes from execution and preparation through the week, and when it’s time to go we already know what time is it. We trust each other on game day. That’s just what it was.”

Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, who had two sacks Sunday, said the defense is “still trying to get where we want to go” and the prospect of further improvement is a pleasant one for the Seahawks to contemplate heading into Week Nine.

Seahawks defense “comfortable with who we are now” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk