Seahawks defeat the Commanders 29-26 on walk-off field goal

It wasn’t easy or clean, but when are Seattle Seahawks games ever this way? Seattle got back on track following their disastrous game last week with a thrilling 29-26 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 10. It is the first time in franchise history the Seahawks have defeated the Washington Football organization in the regular season at Lumen Field, but it was quite the trip getting there.

The game started like the last few outings, as a sluggish defensive affair. Both teams played to a 9-9 draw in the first half, as Seattle could only manage three field goals on offense.

After a quick three-and-out to start the third quarter, and a Washington field goal drive to take a 12-9 lead, the Seahawks offense finally shifted out of neutral. A two-play, 75-yard drive – courtesy of Kenneth Walker III taking the ball 64-yards to the house – gave Seattle their first lead of the game. Two possessions later, the Seahawks extended their lead to a full touchdown thanks to a Jason Myers field goal.

But the Commanders were not interested in going quietly into the cold Pacific Northwest night. Washington went eight plays and 73 yards to tie the game at 19-19.

Geno Smith and the Seahawks offense found their groove late, scoring another touchdown to take a 26-19 lead with only 4:13 left in the game. However, the Commanders once again tied the game with another lengthy touchdown drive, scoring with 0:53 seconds left on the clock.

It turns out, 0:53 seconds was more than enough time for Geno Smith, who marched the Seahawks 50 yards in seven plays to set up Jason Myers’ game-winning field goal. The last time Washington came to Lumen Field, they won 17-14 thanks to three missed Seattle field goals. Myers redeemed the Seahawks, as his fifth of the night sailed through to give Seattle the 29-26 thrilling victory.

The Seahawks now improve to 6-3, and remain tied with the San Francisco 49ers in the division. They will head to Los Angeles next week for their rematch with the Rams, who defeated them 30-13 in Week 1.

