Seahawks defeat Cardinals 20-10 to move to 4-2

The Seahawks survived without star receiver DK Metcalf thanks to their rookie receivers, running back Ken Walker and a stifling defense. Seattle beat the Cardinals 20-10.

Seattle is 4-2, while Arizona fell to 1-6.

The Seahawks outgained the Cardinals 318 to 249. Seattle, which had only three turnovers the first five games, had three giveaways Sunday. The Cardinals scored only three points off the takeaways, though, getting a field goal, punting and missed a field goal on the three possessions after a turnover.

Joshua Dobbs scored the Cardinals' only touchdown on a 25-yard run, but he went only 19-of-33 for 146 yards and took four sacks, including 1.5 by Darrell Taylor. Hollywood Brown caught three passes for 49 yards, and Emari Demercado ran for 58 yards on 13 carries.

Geno Smith completed 18 of 24 passes for 219 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also lost a fumble.

With Metcalf inactive with hip and rib injuries, rookies Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo had big days. Smith-Njigba caught four passes for 63 yards and scored his first career touchdown, while Bobo scored his second career touchdown with a highlight-reel play and made four catches for 61 yards.

Walker rushed for 105 yards on 26 carries.