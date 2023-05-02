Seahawks decline LB Jordyn Brooks’ 5th year option

Shortly after the 2023 NFL draft, the Seattle Seahawks made a move concerning one of their previous first round picks. On Monday it was reported the Seahawks were not going to pick up linebacker Jordyn Brooks’ fifth year option. Formerly the No. 27 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Brooks will now be going into a contract year.

The #Seahawks are not picking up the fifth-year option of LB Jordyn Brooks, per source. Talented linebacker will enter a contract year in Seattle and will be recovered from an ACL. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 1, 2023

Brooks has been a solid player in Seattle’s defense during his tenure in the Emerald City. In 2021, Brooks actually was 2nd in the NFL in total tackles with 184, surpassing his teammate Bobby Wagner. Brooks was also 6th in 2022 with 161, and would have likely finished higher if it weren’t for his ACL injury late in the season.

Seattle declining to pick up the fifth year option does make sense, however. By not picking it up, the Seahawks no longer owe Brooks a fully guaranteed $12.7 million for the 2024 season. Additionally, while Brooks is great at racking up the numbers, an argument can be made a lot of his tackles are “empty calories” for lack of a better phrase. Brooks is a solid player, but he wasn’t necessarily the difference maker in Bobby Wagner’s place last season when he was healthy.

Still, when he comes back for 2023 he will still make an impact alongside Wagner and Devin Bush. He could very likely wind up earning a second contract with the Seahawks when it’s all said and done.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire