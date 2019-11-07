Seahawks decline to bring Demarcus Christmas off PUP

The Seattle Seahawks declined to activate defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas off their physically unable to perform list on Wednesday upon the conclusion of his 21-day practice window.

While fourth-round pick Phil Haynes was brought back to the active roster on Tuesday, Christmas will spend the rest of the season on the reserve/PUP list.

Christmas, a seventh-round pick out of Florida State, was placed on the PUP list at the start of training camp due to a back injury that sidelined him for the entire preseason. While Haynes has a clear chance to factor into Seattle’s offensive line rotation at guard, a role for Christmas the rest of this season was less certain.

Christmas appeared in 44 career games at Florida State. He recorded 106 tackles with 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and 13 passes defended.