Seahawks decide to sign former Broncos first-round pick QB Paxton Lynch

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch (12) will get a shot with the Seahawks. (AP)

Paxton Lynch is on a path to be one of the worst first-round picks of this decade.

It’s not just that Lynch didn’t succeed as a quarterback with the Denver Broncos, he basically was cast aside without a second thought. Lynch played only five games for the Broncos, who drafted him in 2016. Then nobody signed him last season after the Broncos cut him. There were reports of teams like the Titans, Eagles and Jaguars working him out during the season, but he remained unsigned all season. That’s really rare for any first-round pick cut after two seasons.

The Seattle Seahawks are willing to take a shot to turn around his career. Ian Furness of KJR Radio in Seattle reported the Seahawks are signing Lynch. It’s worth a no-risk shot in the offseason.

Paxton Lynch didn’t work out for Broncos

When Lynch was drafted, it wasn’t considered a terrible pick. He was raw coming out of Memphis, but had good physical skills. He had a good arm, great size and was mobile.

It just never worked out. Lynch couldn’t beat out Trevor Siemian as a rookie, which was a little troubling. But, he was considered a project. But Lynch couldn’t win the job his second season either after a bad preseason, and none of the rare regular-season opportunities he had went well.

The Broncos, tired of quarterback inconsistency in a post-Peyton Manning world, signed Case Keenum and cut Lynch (and after an underwhelming season by Keenum, might still be in the market for a quarterback).

Then Lynch waited for another shot, and had to wait until the Seahawks’ season was over.

Seahawks could be a better fit for Lynch

Perhaps Seattle will be a better fit for Lynch. He will back up Russell Wilson, who is a mobile quarterback as well. The Seahawks haven’t had a great backup quarterback and haven’t needed it, due to Wilson’s toughness and a little luck.

It would be nice for the Seahawks to hit a low-cost investment on Lynch. A good backup quarterback is hard to find. Lynch surely wasn’t a good quarterback with the Broncos, but he still does have that draft pedigree and is young.

It wouldn’t be the first time a first-round quarterback blossomed late, with another team. It’s just shocking it took so long for anyone to give Lynch a second shot.

