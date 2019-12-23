Seahawks dealing with major injury problems

The Seahawks are reeling, and not just because they lost to the Cardinals.

Coach Pete Carroll told reporters after their loss that running backs Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise were definitely out for the season, and that left tackle Duane Brown needed knee surgery and could be out for the rest of the year.

There’s a chance Brown could return later in the playoffs, but the Seahawks can’t anticipate a long run in this state.

Carson suffered a hip injury, and Prosise broke his arm.

Carson ran for 1,230 yards this year, and was instrumental to their offensive balance.

The absences will force the Seahawks to sign running backs, plural, this week, and scramble along the offensive line.

That’s a far cry from entering the week with a good shot at the top seed in the NFC playoffs, and now they could struggle once they get there.