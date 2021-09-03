Seahawks deal CB Ahkello Witherspoon to Steelers for a fifth-round pick

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
The Seahawks have now pulled off three cornerback trades in the last week. First, they acquired (then later waived) John Reid from the Texans, then they picked up Sidney Jones from the Jaguars.

Now, they’re sending Ahkello Witherspoon to the Steelers for a fifth-round draft pick, according to Ian Rapoport at NFL Network.

Witherspoon spent the first four seasons of his career with the 49ers. In 47 games, he posted four interceptions, 24 pass breakups and 117 tackles.

The move saves Seattle $1.5 million in 2021 cap space.

The team may not be done yet, either. According to Adam Jude at the Seattle Times, the Seahawks are still active in the cornerback market.

Clearly, the Seahawks aren’t too happy with the crop of corners they’ve had most of this offseason. If they’re looking for a solution in free agency, the most logical and also the best available option is Richard Sherman, despite his off-field issues.

