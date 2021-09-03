Seahawks deal CB Ahkello Witherspoon to Steelers for a fifth-round pick

The Seahawks have now pulled off three cornerback trades in the last week. First, they acquired (then later waived) John Reid from the Texans, then they picked up Sidney Jones from the Jaguars.

Now, they’re sending Ahkello Witherspoon to the Steelers for a fifth-round draft pick, according to Ian Rapoport at NFL Network.

Sources: The #Seahawks are trading CB Ahkello Witherspoon to the #Steelers. A little secondary help before the opener. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2021

Witherspoon spent the first four seasons of his career with the 49ers. In 47 games, he posted four interceptions, 24 pass breakups and 117 tackles.

The move saves Seattle $1.5 million in 2021 cap space.

Financial ramifications of this trade: the Seahawks save $1.5M in 2021 cap space and cash, as Pittsburgh takes on Witherspoon's base salary. But the $1.25 million in signing-bonus proration that was going to count on Seattle's cap in both '21 and '22 still counts as dead money. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) September 3, 2021

The team may not be done yet, either. According to Adam Jude at the Seattle Times, the Seahawks are still active in the cornerback market.

Hearing the Seahawks are still active in the CB market … https://t.co/4rZbQ45ImQ — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) September 3, 2021

Clearly, the Seahawks aren’t too happy with the crop of corners they’ve had most of this offseason. If they’re looking for a solution in free agency, the most logical and also the best available option is Richard Sherman, despite his off-field issues.

