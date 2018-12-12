Seahawks DE on Richard Sherman: 'His opinion really doesn't matter ... this is my defense'

Richard Sherman is not a man who bites his tongue.

This is no secret.

The San Francisco 49ers cornerback and former Seattle Seahawks star has a lot to say about his former team.

Seattle defensive end Frank Clark has had enough of it.

Clark barks back at Sherman

The Seahawks are cruising on a four-game winning streak and fresh off a dominant defensive performance against the Minnesota Vikings. Up next on Sunday are Sherman’s 49ers, prompting Clark to deliver a message about the state of things in Seattle.

“He’s not in this locker room anymore, so his opinion really doesn’t matter,” Clark told The Seattle Times Monday. “You know what I mean? They’ve got problems over there in San Fran that he needs to be worried about. At the end of the day, this is my team now. This is my defense.”

Sherman started sparring

Clark’s memo is a delayed retort to Sherman’s criticism two weeks ago when he returned to face the Seahawks for the first time since leaving Seattle.

Sherman called the Seahawks a “middle of the road” team and said the Seahawks “kind of lost their way a little bit” in terms of talent evaluation.

Seattle already beat 49ers once

The Seahawks won that game as the third game in the four-game streak. Clark and his teammates hope San Francisco will be victim No. 5 on Sunday.

“If he’s got anything to say about our defense, he can say it on the field,” Clark said. “We’re 1-0 against Richard Sherman right now, and we’re 1-0 against the San Francisco 49ers this year. Our plan is to be 2-0. So we’re going into their stadium next week with pure aggression. We’re going to stop that run and we’re going to have fun on third downs.”

Clark is in the midst of a career year, having tallied 11 sacks and 31 tackles through 13 games. The Seahawks are 8-5 and comfortably in control of their own playoff position. With the 3-10 49ers in his rearview, it’s easy for Clark chirp on the way to San Francisco.

