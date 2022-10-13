Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt on missed tackles: ‘We’re missing the critical ones’

The most frustrating element od watching the Seahawks this season has been missed tackles. This has been an issue early in the season for three straight years now and it’s the primary reason why this team has a losing record and we’re not talking about Geno Smith in the early MVP conversation.

Yesterday defensive coordinator Clint Hurt spoke with the media and explained that it’s not just the missed tackles – but missing critical ones that’s the problem. Here’s what he said, per Brady Henderson at ESPN.

“There’s going to be some of those during the course of a football game., but the ones we’re missing are critical ones. They’re leading to explosive plays and the explosive plays are leading to points.”

According to PFF, for the season Seattle has now missed 46 tackles. Josh Jones is the leader with nine, followed by Jordyn Brooks with seven and Coby Bryant with six.

