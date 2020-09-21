Seahawks DB Marquise Blair leaves game with potentially serious knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks are now down two safeties in their Week 2 matchup against the Patriots. Quandre Diggs was ejected at the end of the first quarter.

Now Marquise Blair is out with a potentially serious knee injury. Blair got rolled up on during a Sony Michel run play to the left. The second-year safety got his leg caught between Michel and K.J. Wright and it flexed awkwardly. He was down for a few minutes while the rest of the Seahawks roster took a knee, including the players on the sideline.

Blair was helped to the locker room, but he couldn't put much weight on his right leg. He has officially been ruled out with a knee injury. It's a shame of an injury as Blair had made a successful transition to nickel corner during training camp.

Ugo Amadi is now playing nickel with Lano Hill at free safety.