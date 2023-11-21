Seahawks DB Jerrick Reed tore his ACL Sunday

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday that rookie defensive back Jerrick Reed is going to miss time as a result of the knee injury he suffered against the Rams and Tuesday brought word that he'll be missing at least the remainder of the season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Reed tore his ACL on Sunday.

Reed was a sixth-round pick by the Seahawks this year and he has been a core member of their special teams units this season. He has made 11 tackles overall and his nine tackles on special teams are tied for the third-most in the league.

The Seahawks are also dealing with injuries to quarterback Geno Smith, running back Kenneth Walker III, and safety Jamal Adams as they head into Thursday's game against the 49ers.