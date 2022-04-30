Seahawks Day 2 picks all have ridiculous Relative Athletic Scores

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
Athletic testing isn’t everything when it comes to winning in the NFL. Quandre Diggs has proven that much. That said, having above-average athleticism certainly doesn’t hurt and the Seattle Seahawks did pretty damn well in this department on Day 2.

Here are the Relative Athletic Scores for the three draft picks Seattle has made tonight.

Pick No. 40: Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe: 9.91

Pick No. 41 Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III: 9.24

Pick No. 72: Washington State RT Abraham Lucas: 9.73

The results are always a coinflip at best when it comes to NFL prospects. This is good process, though – even if there’s another early RB.

