The Seahawks have given receiver David Moore an original-round tender as a restricted free agent, Mike Dugar of TheAthletic.com reports.

That means the Seahawks would get a seventh-round choice if another team signs Moore to an offer sheet they decline to match.

Seattle made Moore a seventh-round choice in 2017.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He made 17 catches for 301 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Moore, 25, has 43 catches for 746 yards and seven touchdowns in his three seasons.

Seahawks give David Moore original-round tender originally appeared on Pro Football Talk