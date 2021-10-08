Seahawks DE Darrell Taylor gets to Matt Stafford for fourth sack in five games

The Seahawks pass rush has been mostly hit or miss so far this season. This particular play was a hit.

Watch second-year defensive end Darrell Taylor get to Rams QB Matt Stafford for his fourth sack of the 2021 season.

Defensive highlights might be the norm, tonight. The score is tied 0-0 going into the second quarter.

