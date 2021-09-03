Seahawks work out Daren Bates, Kamal Martin

The Seahawks are looking at bringing in some additional depth at linebacker.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, Seattle has hosted a workout for Daren Bates and Kamal Martin.

Bates has been a special teams standout in his career, having entered the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2013. He’s been with Tennessee for the last four seasons, appearing in 13 games for the Titans last year. He’s also spent time with the Texans, Raiders, and Rams. Bates played 66 percent of Tennessee’s special teams snaps in 2020.

Martin was a Packers fifth-round pick out of Minnesota last year. He was in for 19 percent of Green Bay’s defensive snaps and 25 percent of the club’s special teams snaps. He finished his rookie season with a sack and three tackles for loss in 10 games.

Seattle currently has Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks, and Cody Barton at linebacker on the active roster and Jon Rhattigan at the position on the practice squad.

