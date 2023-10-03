Seahawks use Daniel Jones fumble to take 7-0 lead

The Giants and Seahawks combined for three punts, three accepted penalties, 103 yards, seven first downs and a lost fumble in the first quarter.

The lost fumble led to a touchdown on the final play of the quarter, giving the Seahawks a 7-0 lead.

Seahawks defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. sacked Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, forcing the ball out. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks recovered for Seattle, returning it 8 yards to the New York 7.

Two plays later, the Seahawks were in the end zone.

Geno Smith found DK Metcalf for a 6-yard score.

It was Metcalf's second touchdown of the season and the 37th of his five-year career.