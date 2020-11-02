Seahawks DE Damontre Moore suspended 6 games for PED violation

STATEMENT BY AN NFL SPOKESPERSON:

Damontre Moore has been suspended six games without pay for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Moore will be eligible to return to the active roster on Mon., Dec. 14, following the team’s Week 14 game vs. the N.Y. Jets. — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) November 2, 2020





Just one day after the Seattle Seahawks’ dominant 37-27 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, the team received some bad news from the NFL regarding defensive end Damontre Moore.

Moore has been suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Moore recorded a QB hit and a tackle for loss against the 49ers. He also performed well in the Oct. 11 matchup against the Vikings, notching a sack and a forced fumble.

This marks Moore’s second suspension since arriving in the NFL, having been suspended for two games in 2017 during his time with the Cowboys. The incident triggering the suspension occurred during his first stint with the Seahawks, in which he was arrested for DUI.

As a result of his latest suspension, Moore will not be eligible to return to the active roster until Mon., Dec. 14

