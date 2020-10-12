Seahawks Damontre Moore annihilates Vikings returner and Twitter went off originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It was a tale of two halves in Seattle Sunday night.

The Vikings held a 13-0 lead heading into the locker room but that lead didn't last long as the Seahawks scored 21 unanswered points early in the third quarter.

Following the third touchdown of the half, it was time for Seattle to kickoff to Minnesota where the Seahawks made a highlight play even on special teams.

Damontre Moore absolutely lit up Vikings kick returner Ameer Abdullah and Twitter reacted accordingly.

Damontre Moore, my goodness. What a hit. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) October 12, 2020

Damontre Moore having a GAME. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) October 12, 2020

Damontre Moore, daaaaaamn — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 12, 2020

Goodness Damontre Moore! That was one hell of a stick on kick coverage. Just BLASTED that poor dude... — Corbin Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) October 12, 2020

There is an Ameer Abdullah sized hole in the ground after Damontre Moore just obliterated him on a kick return. My. Goodness. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) October 12, 2020

Moore hasn't made just an impact on special teams, he also has balled out on defense, totaling three tackles including one sack midway through the third quarter.