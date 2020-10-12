Seahawks Damontre Moore annihilates Vikings returner and Twitter went off

It was a tale of two halves in Seattle Sunday night.

The Vikings held a 13-0 lead heading into the locker room but that lead didn't last long as the Seahawks scored 21 unanswered points early in the third quarter. 

Following the third touchdown of the half, it was time for Seattle to kickoff to Minnesota where the Seahawks made a highlight play even on special teams.

Damontre Moore absolutely lit up Vikings kick returner Ameer Abdullah and Twitter reacted accordingly. 

Moore hasn't made just an impact on special teams, he also has balled out on defense, totaling three tackles including one sack midway through the third quarter. 