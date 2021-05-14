Seahawks D’Wayne Eskridge officially signs rookie contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks are gearing up for rookie minicamp that will take place this coming weekend.

Usually before that, the Seahawks will make sure they sign rookies to their contracts before that.

And it looks like the Seahawks are taking care of that.

On Friday, the Seahawks made it official by signing their first pick in the 2021 NFL draft WR D’Wayne Eskridge to his rookie deal.

The Seahawks also announced that they signed 13 undrafted free agent this week ahead of rookie minicamp.

The list includes four offensive linemen, three receivers, two defensive backs, two running backs, one linebacker and one defensive lineman.

Seattle so far has signed two of their three draft picks, Eskridge and Stone Forsythe.

Cornerback Tre Brown has not signed yet, but the team will do so during rookie minicamp as they usually do.