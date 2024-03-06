Seahawks cuts continue with release of nose tackle Bryan Mone

The Seahawks front office is in a slash and burn mood this week. Yesterday the team announced that safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams as well as tight end Will Dissly had been released. All together those three moves saved Seattle around $24 million in cap space of the 2024 season.

Today the cuts continued, as the team announced nose tackle Bryan Mone has been released.

Cutting Mone saves another $5.39 million in cap room for 2024. Seattle now has around $41.6 million in cap space. Only 11 teams have more.

After going undrafted out of Michigan, Mone appeared in 41 games with the Seahawks from 2019-2022. He missed the entire 2023 season with a torn ACL.

As for the depth chart, Jarran Reed remains on top, but this news should guarantee more playing time for second-year tackle and primary backup Cameron Young next season.

