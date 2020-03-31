Seahawks to cut Tedric Thompson

The Seahawks tried and failed to trade safety Tedric Thompson, so now they’re letting him go.

Seattle will release Thompson, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

By cutting Thompson, the Seahawks will save the $2.1 million base salary he was scheduled to earn this year on the fourth year of his rookie contract.

Last year Thompson started every game he was healthy enough to play, but that was only six games. He has missed 19 games through three seasons. He’s healthy now, and he’ll try to convince some team that he can stay healthy.

