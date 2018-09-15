Seahawks cut starter Tom Johnson after one game, nearly $2 million

The Seahawks have made the surprising decision to cut starting defensive tackle Tom Johnson, just one game into his stint with the team.

The 34-year-old Johnson started against the Broncos in last week’s season-opening loss, and he has already received a $950,000 signing bonus and a $15,000 roster bonus. He is a vested veteran, which means his $900,000 base salary was guaranteed as soon as he made the Week One roster.

Seattle signed Johnson away from Minnesota on a one-year deal in free agency this year.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the Seahawks just want to free up a roster spot to bolster another position this week and plan to re-sign Johnson next week. Of course, it’s possible that some other team will contact Johnson and sign him away from Seattle before the Seahawks can get him back after they play the Bears on Monday night.

Johnson was on the field for 39 of the Seahawks’ 74 defensive snaps in their loss at Denver.