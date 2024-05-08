Seahawks cut QB Chevan Cordeiro

The Seahawks waived quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, the team announced Wednesday.

Cordeiro, an undrafted rookie out of San Jose State, was one of 16 undrafted free agents signed by the Seahawks before last weekend's rookie minicamp. Two other quarterbacks, Taulia Tagovailoa and Kory Curtis, participated in the rookie minicamp as tryout players.

Cordeiro's departure leaves Geno Smith and Sam Howell as the only quarterbacks on the roster.

Cordeiro played at Hawaii four seasons before transferring to San Jose State in 2022. He threw for 12,191 career yards with 88 touchdowns and 32 interceptions.