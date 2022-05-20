Seahawks cut Levi Lewis, leaving them with three quarterbacks

In this article:

The Seahawks didn’t trade for a veteran quarterback, and they didn’t draft one. They did sign undrafted free agent Levi Lewis.

But Lewis didn’t last long.

The Seahawks waived the rookie quarterback on Friday, the team announced.

The Louisiana-Lafayette product participated in Seattle’s rookie minicamp earlier this month.

The move leaves the Seahawks with only Geno Smith, Drew Lock and Jacob Eason on their roster.

With no corresponding move, the Seahawks currently have 89 players on their 90-player roster.

