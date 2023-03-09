The Seahawks have cut a starting offensive lineman and a core special teamer.

Seahawks guard Gabe Jackson and linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven were both released today.

Jackson has started 31 games for the Seahawks over the last two years. Before arriving in Seattle in 2021, he spent seven seasons with the Raiders.

Burr-Kirven rarely plays on defense but has played about two-thirds of the Seahawks’ special teams snaps over the last two seasons.

Cutting Jackson saves $6.5 million in salary cap space, while Burr-Kirven had just a $940,000 non-guaranteed salary for 2023 and his departure doesn’t make a significant difference to the salary cap.

Seahawks cut Gabe Jackson, Ben Burr-Kirven originally appeared on Pro Football Talk