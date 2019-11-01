Seahawks cut Dekoda Watson after claiming Josh Gordon

With Josh Gordon joining the Seahawks, someone had to go.

The Seahawks waived linebacker Dekoda Watson on Friday to make room for the receiver’s arrival off waivers.

Watson, 31, spent only three days with the Seahawks. He had taken safety Tedric Thompson‘s roster spot after the Seahawks placed Watson on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Watson played four games for the 49ers last season.

He also has played for the Bucs, Jaguars, Cowboys, Patriots and Broncos. In his career, Watson has played 107 games with seven starts and made 111 tackles, six sacks, four pass breakups, an interception and four forced fumbles.