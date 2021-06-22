The 12s will be back in Seattle for the 2021 season.

Seahawks crowds had been among the loudest in sports for many years before the COVID-19 pandemic led the team to play in front of empty stands for the entire 2020 season. They were able to go 12-4 and win the NFC West without fans cheering them on and their repeat effort will unfold with full capacity crowds at their back.

The NFL included the Seahawks on a list of teams approved for a full stadium last month and the team formally announced that they’ll be at full capacity on Tuesday.

“Can’t wait to see those 12s,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said recently. “Can’t wait to see the 12s. I know they’re coming, I know somebody is going to be in those stands. Can’t wait to get you out there.”

In accordance with Washington guidelines, fans will not have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend games. The team notes that those who are not vaccinated will be required to wear masks, but the team’s release didn’t make it clear if the team will be checking the vaccination status of those in attendance.

Seahawks crowds will be back to full capacity this season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk