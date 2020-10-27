Seahawks could be without several key injured starters against 49ers

Seahawks could be down several key injured starters vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Seattle Seahawks starting running back Chris Carson seems like a serious longshot to play in Sunday's divisional game against the 49ers after he sustained a midfoot sprain in their Week 7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. That would set up former 49ers running back Carlos Hyde -- who currently serves as Carson's backup on the Seahawks -- for a revenge game against his former team, but only if he's able to play.

There's at least a small chance that Hyde won't be able to, though. Or at the very least, he might not be at full strength.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on Monday said Hyde currently is dealing with "hamstring tightness."

Pete Carroll said Carlos Hyde has some hamstring tightness he's dealing with. Running back depth could be an issue this week. — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) October 26, 2020

Hyde's status for Sunday's game will be something to keep an eye on, as the Seahawks could be severely shorthanded at running back against the 49ers. In addition to Carson's midfoot sprain and Hyde's hamstring tightness, Travis Homer has a knee bruise that could keep him out.

Carroll stopped short of ruling any of the three backs out on Monday, but said, "We have some things that we can do, if we need to."

Pete Carroll on injuries to RBs Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde, Travis Homer "We have some things that we can do, if we need to.



"We’ll...see if our guys can get back—with a couple of creative thoughts going forward, that we will keep in-house for now.” #Seahawks — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 26, 2020

Rookie fourth-round pick DeeJay Dallas is the only other running back currently on Seattle's active roster.

Running back isn't the only Seahawks position group that could be significantly depleted against San Francisco, as they're dealing with multiple injuries to major contributors in the secondary, too.

All-Pro safety Jamal Adams hasn't played since Week 3 due to a groin injury, and Carroll is unsure if he'll practice on Wednesday, much less play this week. If he can't go, Seattle arguably would be without its best defensive player against the 49ers.

Pete Carroll said he doesn't know if Jamal Adams will practice Wednesday. He's missed the last three games (Seattle had a bye in that span) with a groin injury. "Because he’s so close to being back, I think this will carry into late in the week and we’ll see how it works out." — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 26, 2020

Additionally, Seahawks starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin is in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game against San Francisco after sustaining a concussion in the loss to the Cardinals.

Shaquill Griffin (concussion/hamstring) is up in the air to play in Week 8 vs. the 49ers. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) October 26, 2020

The 49ers have been hit by the injury bug as hard as any team in the league this season, and they were dealt more blows on Monday with the announcement that both Deebo Samuel and Jeff Wilson are expected to miss multiple weeks.

Surely, they won't feel bad for the Seahawks, who clearly are dealing with some concerning injuries of their own.