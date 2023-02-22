Seahawks could sport throwback uniforms twice next season

Seattle Seahawks fans got some great news in November when the team announced via its Twitter account that the throwback uniforms would be making a return.

Seahawks president Chuck Arnold joined KJR radio 93.3 FM on Monday to discuss the club’s “State of the Union” and was promptly asked about the return of the iconic uniforms.

“Yes, it’s happening,” Arnold told Dave Mahler and Dick Fain. “We’re excited, I think we’re just as excited as the fans are for the throwbacks. The game won’t be decided until the schedule comes out in early May, but we’ll get a chance.

“We’re not sure yet if it’ll be one time or two times, but we’re going to have a lot of fun with it as we launch it.”

Seattle sported the retro royal jersey and silver helmet and pants from the franchise start in 1976 until 2001. Now that the NFL has officially done away with the one-helmet rule, the look can return this season.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire