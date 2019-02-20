Seahawks could use franchise tag for first time since 2010

The Seahawks haven’t used the franchise tag since 2010 when they tagged kicker Olindo Mare. Green Bay and Houston are the only teams not to use the franchise tag since then, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.

After getting early extensions done with Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas (in 2014), Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner and Kam Chancellor, the Seahawks haven’t had a need to exercise the tag. But it appears more and more likely by the day that the Seahawks will use the franchise tag on defensive end Frank Clark before the March 5 deadline.

The tag for defensive ends projects at $18 million. Clark made $944,000 last season.

He instantly would become one of the most coveted of free agents if he hit the open market next month. Clark, 25, had a career-best 13 sacks last season.

His 33 sacks since 2016 rank ninth in the league, according to Henderson, and Clark’s 2,045 defensive snaps in that span are fewer than the eight players ahead of him.