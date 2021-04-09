Masters leaderboard:

Justin Rose looks to keep his lead in Round 2; get the updates

Seahawks who could change jersey numbers under proposed rule

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NBCSNW Staff
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Seahawks who could change jersey numbers under proposed rule originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Change is continuing to come to the NFL in the 2021 season. 

After announcing that the 2021 season will now have 17 regular season games, the NFL reportedly is expected to pass a rule that will have less restriction on the jersey numbers that players can wear. 

The NFL appears to be going with a jersey structure similar to the college game with number ranges for defensive backs, linebackers, running backs and wide receivers into the single digits, and quarterbacks remaining at Nos. 1-19:

Running backs, wide receivers, tight ends: 1-49, 80-89

Offensive linemen: 50-79

Defensive linemen: 50-79, 90-99

Linebackers: 1-59, 90-99

Defensive backs: 1-49

Kickers and punters: 1-19

Some franchise cornerstones have become synonymous with their current number, but it is still fun to imagine them in some new threads in the upcoming campaign.

Here are five Seattle Seahawks who may take advantage of the potential rule change:

Bobby Wagner

Current jersey number: 54 | Potential 2021 number: 9

It is hard to imagine Bobby Wagner patrolling the middle of the Seattle defense in anything but No. 54, but the seven-time Pro Bowler did wear No. 9 in college at Utah State. It would certainly take some getting used to for Seahawks fans to watch, even though Wagner’s production probably won’t change no matter the number he is sporting.

D.J. Reed

Current jersey number: 29 | Potential 2021 number: 2

A former fifth-round pick by the 49ers, Reed had a breakout season for the Seahawks in 2020. He appeared in 10 games, starting eight and totaled seven passes defended and two interceptions. 

Reed will likely have an even bigger role in Seattle’s secondary following the departure of Shaquill Griffin, and he could do it with a new number. Reed wore No. 2 in college at Kansas State and may want to go back to his roots next season. 

Jordyn Brooks

Current jersey number: 56 | Potential 2021 number: 1

Second-year linebacker Jordyn Brooks showed why Seattle drafted him in the first round last season out of Texas Tech by totaling 57 tackles in 14 games (six starts). While starring at Texas Tech, Brooks wore No. 1 and it is possible that he and Wagner could form a single-digit duo in Seattle’s linebacker room.

Quandre Diggs

Current jersey number: 37 | Potential 2021 number: 6

Quandre Diggs has proven to be one of the better trade acquisitions made by general manager John Schneider. The University of Texas product currently dons No. 37 for the Seahawks, but with the rule change, he could revert back to the No. 6, which he wore his sophomore, junior and senior seasons at Texas. 

Diggs had five interceptions last season for Seattle, and maybe the No. 6 will give him a new goal to aim for in that category in 2021.

Gerald Everett

Current jersey number: N/A | Potential 2021 number: 12, 15

The newest member of Seattle’s offense hasn’t formally chosen a number with Seattle, but Gerald Everett has worn No. 81 through his NFL career. He could potentially look to start fresh with a new number in Seattle regardless, and it is possible that he reverts back to his time at UAB, where he wore No. 15, or South Alabama, where he wore the No. 12.

And a former Seahawk who could have benefited from this rule change:

Marshawn Lynch

Career number: 24 | Number under rule change: 10

Who else did you think could win this category? Before he tortured NFL defenses and became Beast Mode, Marshawn Lynch was spotted wearing No. 10 for the California Golden Bears. While the No. 24 is iconic amongst Seahawk fans, Lynch would have likely stayed with his collegiate number if given the change under the league's proposed jersey rule change.

Peter Dewey contributed to this story.

Recommended Stories

  • Patrick Queen has his eyes on Lamar Jackson's jersey number in light of new rule

    The linebacker jokingly wants to know if his QB is interested in a number switch.

  • Patriots who could change jersey numbers under proposed rule

    Which Patriots players could switch their jersey numbers under the NFL's proposed rule? Here are our best guesses.

  • Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett’s contract extension details revealed

    The specific details of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett's four-year, $69.2 million contract extension have been revealed.

  • Steve Kerr not interested in Arizona job, happy with Warriors

    Steve Kerr is interested to see how Arizona's search for a new head coach plays out, but he said he isn't going to Tucson.

  • Tom Brady Finally Answers Gisele's 'What More Do You Have To Prove?' Question

    The legendary quarterback replied to his wife's question at the Super Bowl on "Good Morning America" months later.

  • Mexican Ancer hit with two-stroke penalty at Masters

    The infraction came at the par-five 15th and the penalty means the Mexican made a triple-bogey at the hole, leaving him in a tie for 52nd place, 10 strokes behind leader Justin Rose. "After Mr. Ancer had signed his scorecard ... video evidence was reviewed by the Committee regarding a potential breach of Rule 12.2b(1), which states that touching sand in a bunker right behind the ball results in a penalty," Augusta National said. Ancer, playing in his second Masters, said he had been informed the penalty was for "unintentionally grazing the sand" with his backswing.

  • Mac Jones is the betting favorite to go No. 3 overall

    Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is the current favorite to be the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft to the San Francisco 49ers

  • Mac Jones is the clear favorite to go No. 3 overall

    Momentum clearly is building toward the 49ers taking quarterback Mac Jones with the third overall pick in the draft. And the betting odds are reflecting it. As of March 29, the day on which coach Kyle Shanahan and G.M. John Lynch addressed publicly the move from No. 12 to No. 3, Trey Lance was the [more]

  • LOOK: How does Stefon Diggs look with number change?

    Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs with new number via Bleacher Report.

  • Albert Breer details potential cost Patriots would pay to trade up for No. 4 pick

    Would this price be worth it?

  • Van Vleet, Bembry, Horton-Tucker suspended for fighting

    Toronto Raptors guards DeAndre’ Bembry and Fred Van Vleet and Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker were suspended one game without pay Thursday for leaving their benches during a fight. Bembry will serve his suspension in Toronto’s game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night in Tampa, Florida. Horton-Tucker will miss the Lakers’ game at Miami on Thursday night.

  • Lovie Smith: I think our defensive system is better suited for the NFL

    As the Texans prepare for their first season under head coach David Culley, the club is also preparing to implement a new defensive system under coordinator Lovie Smith. The former head coach of the Bears and Buccaneers was fired in December after a five-year tenure with Illinois. But Smith is now back at the professional [more]

  • Justin Fields embodies the NFL’s future, so why is his draft stock slipping?

    The Ohio State quarterback is a perfect fit for the modern NFL offense but old stereotypes may be hurting his standing Justin Fields had two standout years as Ohio State’s starter. Photograph: Mark J Rebilas/USA Today Sports With the draft less than a month away Justin Fields, once viewed as the consensus second-best quarterback in the class, is now on the slide. The nonsense swirling around the Ohio State star is disturbing, but it shouldn’t be surprising. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence will go off the board to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the first overall pick in this month’s draft. BYU’s Zach Wilson is expected to go second to the Jets – a pick that was all but confirmed by the team’s general manager on Monday. With the third pick, the 49ers, who acquired the selection thanks to an expensive trade with the Dolphins, are expected to snap up Alabama quarterback Mac Jones. Fields, meanwhile, has slipped into a jumble of quarterbacks vying for the fourth spot. As with any slide, innuendo and narratives take over. One is that Fields cannot read the field – or, more accurately, that he cannot move from his first read through a full-field progression. The other is that he doesn’t work hard enough. Then there’s the insinuation he isn’t competitive enough. Last week, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky raised some of those concerns: “I have heard that he is a last-guy-in, first-guy-out type of quarterback,” Orlovsky told the Pat McAfee Show. “Like, not the maniacal work ethic … Where is his desire to be a great quarterback?” Orlovsky has since been at pains to point out that he was passing along what others had said about Fields rather than sharing his personal opinion. But such negative connotations have become part of the ingrained lexicon when it comes to discussing black quarterback prospects. It was only three years ago that Bill Polian, a respected personnel executive and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, suggested that Lamar Jackson should switch positions coming out of college, a practice commonly employed by teams in the pro and college ranks over decades to move black quarterbacks to what were perceived as more athletically inclined positions. “If you listen to the critiques of black quarterbacks v white quarterbacks,” draft analyst Bucky Brooks recently told NFL.com, “there’s a different standard applied to blacks.” A 2019 Washington Post study found substantial racial differences in the language used to describe quarterback prospects — differences that are consistent with established racial stereotypes. White quarterbacks are more likely to be discussed in terms of the intangibles. They are smart. They display intelligence. They are leaders. They command the huddle. Minority quarterbacks, by contrast, are more likely to be assessed in terms of their physical traits. There is talk of difficulties picking up the playbook or a querying of their work ethic and intellect. And this in an era when Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Cam Newton have won MVPs and Russell Wilson has cemented his place as a perennial top-five quarterback. Yet while the top end of the NFL’s most important position has seen a cultural revolution, that has failed to trickle down to the back end of rosters. And nor has it stopped quarterback prospects being framed with the same old, tired stereotypes. It is an issue that has shifted from the conscious to the subconscious. Fields’ head coach at Ohio State, Ryan Day, was quick to dismiss the idea that the quarterback lacks the hunger or desire to succeed. The criticism, Day said, has “gotten a little reckless.” But that the coach would even have to mount such a defense for a quarterback with Fields’ resume is a problem. Fields had more than 5,000 yards passing yards, threw 63 touchdowns to nine interceptions, averaged just shy of 11-yards per pass attempt, and tacked on another 15 touchdowns with his legs during his two years as Ohio State’s starter – and that despite playing just eight games in the second season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Add to that: he threw for six touchdowns against Clemson’s vaunted defense in the College Football Playoff semi-final despite fracturing his ribs earlier in the game; he threw for as many touchdowns as incompletions while leading the Buckeyes to a win. Add to that: Fields grades out first among all college quarterbacks since 2019 on throws beyond the first read, per ProFootballFocus. Add to that: according to former Jets quarterback and current ESPN analyst Mark Sanchez, Fields had the highest score in the history of a well-publicized aptitude test – a test that has been issued to more than 6,500 professional athletes and measures their ability to process, retain and recall information. "The guy who supposedly can't go through his reads.. Doesn't have great work ethic, all this bogus stuff..He scored the highest.. Ever"@Mark_Sanchez tells us about Justin Fields & his performance on an aptitude test out of 6,500 professional athletes #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/gNynRbmNCE— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 6, 2021 Fields’s slide down the draft becomes all the more curious when you consider the trend of the league. The NFL is no longer the league of the Manning brothers or Philip Rivers or Drew Brees. Dropback, rhythm passers are on their way out – except for Tom Brady; Brady remains invincible. The NFL is now the league of Mahomes, Jackson, Wilson, and Josh Allen. It’s about quarterbacks who can run and create off-script as well as deliver plays on time and in rhythm in order to keep some of the melodic elements of the pro-style passing game. It’s no longer an either-or – a dropback passer or a dual-threat (a code word for a runner). The league is looking for the total package: it is looking for the next Aaron Rodgers or Dak Prescott. As the spread-option and its principles become increasingly prevalent (they are now indulged by even the self-confessed dinosaurs among the league’s executives), those who ran such a system in college should, it would stand to reason, be increasingly valuable. When Kyler Murray was selected first overall by the Cardinals, it felt like a culture shift. From Jackson slipping to the 30th pick and being hit with questions about whether he should change his position to Murray, a 5ft 10in poster child of the pace-and-space era, being selected first overall in the span of 12 months. The Cardinals were all in on the modern movement, though. They hired Kliff Kingsbury, a darling of the so-called air-raid movement, and turned the whole organization into a souped-up version of a college program. Some teams are still just dabbling with the principles or fashioning their own variants – a valid tactic. The 49ers, for instance, continue to run a hybrid blend of things that Kyle Shanahan and his father have used to astounding success since the early 90s, paired with some of the college-style ideas that are now ubiquitous across the league. Both Fields and Jones have experience running similar dual-style systems in college. The Niners are expected to place their chips on Jones, who plays as more of a see-it-sling-it type quarterback than an on-the-move creator. Jones could be good. He could be bad. Fields could be good. He could be bad. Yet the former profiles as a quarterback from the past and Fields profiles as a quarterback who signifies the present and the future. Who would you choose?

  • Panthers coach Matt Rhule and his son went fishing with Jimmy Johnson

    Panthers coach Matt Rhule did a pretty solid job in his first year in the NFL, all things considered.

  • In The Loop: Lamar and Hollywood workout, new WNBA jersey reveals

    Jordan Giorgio keeps you In The Loop with some of the greatest moments going on in the sports world right now.

  • Report: Lakers add 3-point specialist Ben McLemore for stretch run

    McLemore reportedly drew interest from other contenders after being waived by the Rockets last week.

  • Humbled but happy, Bryson DeChambeau is back for another crack at Augusta

    Bryson DeChambeau returns to Augusta National to attempt another run at a green jacket.

  • Masters 2021: Tiger Woods ribs Dustin Johnson from afar

    Even though he's in Florida recovering from a car crash, Tiger Woods is never far from anyone's thoughts at Augusta National.

  • Zion Williamson's football frame blended with basketball finesse could be next frontier

    Williamson is combining two properties that basketball has treated as opposites: aggression and finesse. Basketball and football.

  • Joseph scores 24, Pistons beat Kings 113-101

    Cory Joseph had a season-high 24 points and seven assists in his first game against his former team, Jhalil Okafor made a timely return after missing nearly two months following knee surgery, and the short-handed Detroit Pistons beat the Sacramento Kings 113-101 on Thursday night. Isaiah Stewart added 16 points and 13 rebounds in place of injured Mason Plumlee for the Pistons. Okafor, who had missed 27 games following left knee surgery, scored 11 points.