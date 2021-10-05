Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown returning to practice from injured reserve

Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Tre Brown was designated to return to practice with the team on Monday after missing the first four weeks due to a sprained knee.

Brown was placed on injured reserve after final roster cuts due to a knee issue that surfaced during training camp. After initially being considered day-to-day, Brown ultimately needed more time to get back on the field.

“He’s got a couple things we’re working on. None of them are debilitating, none of them so serious. It’s just going to take some time so it’s going to be a couple weeks,” head coach Pete Carroll said after the team placed Brown on injured reserve.

Brown was one of just three draft picks for Seattle this year and was selected in the fourth round. The cornerback spot has been an issue for the Seahawks through the first four weeks of the year with Seattle moving D.J. Reed to right cornerback and moving Sidney Jones into the starting lineup on Sunday against the 49ers.

Carroll said it’s likely too much to expect for Brown to get back ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. However, Brown’s return will eventually give Seattle one more option to use if struggles continue at the spot.

“We’ll see what happens,” Carroll said Monday. “The practice format this week is not one that is set up to show his return (ability) and stuff to the game. We’ll work him out hard around the practice but we’ll see. We’re really pleased to get him back.”

