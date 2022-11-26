Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown edging closer to 2022 debut

It’s been a long road back for Seattle Seahawks second-year cornerback Tre Brown, who suffered a torn patellar tendon to end his rookie season. Now back on the active roster, Brown is edging closer to making his 2022 debut.

Brown was a full-go this week in practice, but coach Pete Carroll remains mum as to whether or not he’ll appear this week against the Raiders.

“Really, I’m banking on what I had seen before,” Carroll said of what he expects to see from Brown going forward. “We didn’t get enough work with him coming into this year, but he’s practiced really well, he’s really flying around, he’s strong, he’s aggressive, and he’s a good tackler. He was really accurate and did not make very many errors at all when he was coming up, that’s why he was able to push his way to be starting.”

But this year things are a little different in the Seahawks locker room, with 10 games already in the books and other corners having embraced the next-man-up mentality. Still, Carroll has high expectations.

“I feel like we are getting a starter coming back to us and we need to see how that fits in,” Carroll continued. “We’ve liked the play of our guys, but we will see about playtime and how we can work him back in as we go along here.”

The Seahawks and Raiders are set to kick off Sunday at 1:05 from Lumen Field.

