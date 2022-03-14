Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones will be staying in Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks have been busy Monday morning, the first day of the legal tampering period ahead of the official start of free agency. After agreeing to terms with safety Quandre Diggs, the Seahawks are also locking up another member of their secondary.

Per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, cornerback Sidney Jones will be staying in the Emerald City.

“The Seahawks are bringing back CB Sidney Jones, source says,” Garafolo tweeted. “Last season was by far his most productive for him, with a career-high 16 games played.”

The deal is reportedly for one year, worth $3.6 million with incentives that could earn Jones up to $4.4 million.

Jones was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Washington and spent three seasons in Philadelphia before he was eventually cut. After one year in Jacksonville, he was traded to the Seahawks last August for a sixth-round draft pick.

