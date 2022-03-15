Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed to sign with New York Jets

The #Jets have signed cornerback DJ Reed, sources tell @TheAthletic — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 15, 2022

Just days after securing one starting member of the secondary in Quandre Diggs, the Seattle Seahawks are losing another. Cornerback D.J. Reed will be signing with the New York Jets, according to Connor Hughes of the Athletic.

Per Tom Peliserro of the NFL Network, the deal is for three years, $33 million deal with upside.

Reed, 25, entered the league when he was selected by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Kansas State. He played for two years in San Francisco before he was waived in August 2020 with a non-football injury designation. He was then claimed by the Seahawks off of waivers the following day.

Starting 14 games of 14 games played last season, Reed logged 64 tackles, 10 passes defensed and two interceptions on the year.

