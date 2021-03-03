Seahawks corner Shaquill Griffin calls upcoming free agency 'strictly business' originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

For the last four years, Shaquill Griffin has been a strong starter for the Seattle Seahawks.

Now, he's set to hit the free-agent market. And there figures to be a lot of interest in his skill set after he recorded 63 tackles, 12 pass defenses, and three interceptions in 12 games played last year.

In an appearance on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Griffin discussed his free agency plans. He said that he "would love to be back" with the Seahawks, but he also knows that any decisions made by either side this offseason will be "strictly business."

"I feel like the main thing we've been focused on is trying to get it right for the next season," Griffin said.

I would love to be back in Seattle, but I know there’s a business aspect behind it. But that organization knows I love it over there — the fans and the coaches know how much I love Seattle. But at the end of the day, I know it’s strictly business.

And this offseason, it truly may come down to a business decision for both sides.

The Seahawks would certainly like to keep Griffin, but the money he will command on the open market could make it hard for them to do that. They also need to think about retaining guys like K.J. Wright and Ethan Pocic while attempting to upgrade Russell Wilson's protection. As such, they may not be able to pay Griffin as much as some other suitors.

That said, Seattle does have at least one potential draw for Griffin. His twin brother, Shaquem Griffin, is on the Seahawks roster and he's set to be a restricted free agent. Shaquill spoke fondly of playing with his brother during the interview.

"It's kinda hard to put into words. We've really been enjoying it," Griffin said. "You know, going on three years playing with your twin brother. You're talking about a guy you played with on the same team for your whole entire career. When we first started playing, we were about four, five years old. So, it's been amazing."

If Shaquill wants to continue playing with Shaquem, perhaps the two could sign back in Seattle together. Or maybe the two could return at least for one more year until Shaquem is an unrestricted free agent.

No matter what happens, Shaquill Griffin is confident that he will continue to improve. And no matter where he lands, he's looking forward to the future.

"[I’m] only 25 years old, I feel like my best ball is ahead of me," Griffin said. "I’m excited for what’s next."