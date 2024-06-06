Seahawks corner Riq Woolen amazed by improvement of offense

The Seahawks roster will be largely the same as last year at the positions that matter most in 2024. Improvement will have to come from their new coaching staff, and that’s reason for Seattle fans to be hopeful. Head coach Mike Macdonald is arguably the top defensive playcaller in the league, while offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb could claim to be the best offensive playcaller in college football the last couple of years.

Nobody would know better than the guys who have to face that unit every day in practice. Here’s a clip of Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen talking to Bump and Stacy about facing Grubb’s offense in practice and how much better it is compared to last year.

“The offense got me speechless” – Riq pic.twitter.com/nfnPBPmyLb — ᴅᴏxx ⚡️ (@new_era72) June 4, 2024

You can listen to the full interview here:

