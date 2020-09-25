The Cowboys will have Aldon Smith against the Seahawks. The Seahawks won’t have Josh Gordon against the Cowboys.

While Smith gained reinstatement from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, and Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory conditional reinstatement, the Seahawks have no idea when the league will allow Gordon to return.

“I don’t know,” Carroll said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune, “because we can’t talk about it.”

The Seahawks signed Gordon 22 days ago, assuming Gordon would receive approval from the league office to play again. As it stands now, Gordon remains on the reserve/suspended list and can’t so much as watch coaches’ film of the previous game.

Bell wrote that Carroll has “sounded increasingly frustrated over the stalled situation.” Gordon is serving his seventh NFL suspension since he entered the league, his second in 12 months.

Gordon has not played a full, 16-game season since his rookie year of 2012. He played five games with the Seahawks and six with the Patriots last season.

The Seahawks could use Gordon after placing Phillip Dorsett on injured reserve this week.

Seahawks continue to wait for Josh Gordon’s reinstatement originally appeared on Pro Football Talk