Seahawks continue cornerback shuffle with Blessuan Austin signing

With just one week to go before the regular season begins, the Seahawks seem to be frantically searching for a solution to their cornerback problem. In the last week, they’ve pulled off three separate trades involving corners: bringing in John Reid (before waiving him) and Sidney Jones and sending Ahkello Witherspoon to the Steelers.

They’re not done yet, either. According to Q13FOX, the team has signed former Jets cornerback Blessuan Austin to their 53-man roster. Austin (6-foot-1, 198 pounds) was a sixth-round pick by the Jets in the 2019 NFL draft. He played 18 games in New York, posting eight pass breakups and 88 combined tackles.

Austin was the Jets’ starting cornerback on the right side most of that time, which makes him an interesting fit for Seattle right now, as Sidney Jones and Tre Flowers have also spent most of their careers at that spot. At the moment, it appears D.J. Reed is slated to start on the left side, but at this point it’s anybody’s guess what the lineup will look like next Sunday against the Colts.

