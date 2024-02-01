Seahawks considering Ryan Grubb for offensive coordinator

The Seahawks have their new head coach. Now it’s time for Mike Macdonald to fill out the rest of his staff for the 2024 season.

The most important hire that Macdonald will make in the coming days is offensive coordinator. On that note we may already have a candidate.

According to 247Sports, Seattle is considering Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb for their own OC position.

New Alabama OC Ryan Grubb being considered for Seattle Seahawks' OC job, source confirms to @247Sports national college football reporter @JTalty: https://t.co/J1wddCO7az — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) February 1, 2024

Grubb actually just left the Seattle area, following former Huskies head coach Kaelin DeBoer over to Alabama when he replaced Nick Saban as their head coach.

In related news, at least one defensive coordinator candidate is off the table for Macdonald. Former Baltimore linebacker Zachary Orr is sticking with the Ravens, replacing Macdonald as their defensive coordinator.

