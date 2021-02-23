Seahawks should consider keeping Carlos Hyde, part ways with Chris Carson originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The NFL is now officially able to apply the franchise or transition tag to any impending free agents.

This means we are one step closer to to the start of free agency in the new league year, as it just a few weeks away.

And the Seattle Seahawks will have a number of decisions to make with the number of free agents they have this offseason.

One of the tough decisions the Seahawks will soon face will be the running back position since Pete Carroll did say he wanted to focus more on the run game this upcoming season.

So, the question now is with the running backs: do they re-sign Chris Carson or Carlos Hyde?

Fans would say that getting Chris Carson is of high importance, since he is one of the top running backs in the league.

However, with the Seahawks salary cap nowhere near where it needs to be and other areas of the team needing improvement, it is most likely that Carson might get paid what he is worth somewhere else.

So what about Carlos Hyde? He didn't have much of a season with the Seahawks. He only had 356 rushing yards with just four touchdowns.

But with the Seahawks wanting to focus more on the run game and with new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron taking the lead for the offense, this might all work in Hyde’s favor since he already has some experience in his offense.

NFL analyst David Carr seems to believe that Hyde makes the most sense for the Seahawks when it comes to keeping him.

It may come as a surprise that I'm taking Hyde over Chris Carson here, but while the latter may be more explosive, Hyde has experience in the offensive system new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron runs. I know Russell Wilson﻿ wants to be involved in personnel decisions and desires a better offensive line, but Hyde's experience and knowledge could go a long way for a team that's on the cusp of making a Super Bowl run.

Wilson would most likely want Carson over Hyde, since he does want to have more say in what decisions the organization makes.

But letting Carson walk and using some of that money to go after offensive linemen could be beneficial for Wilson in the long run, since he is asking for that.

And Rashaad Penny seems to be fully healthy after being injured through his first three seasons and he still has one year left in his rookie contract.

The pairing of Penny and Hyde could work out well with Penny running more pass favored run plays, while Hyde is the more head-down run up the middle type of back.

Carroll would have want he wants - a diverse rushing attack for the offense that he wanted more of last season.

The NFLPA agreed that the Salary Cap floor would be at $180 million, which is $5 million more than last year. But that number will most likely change before free agency gets going.

The decision for the Seahawks will become more clear for them once the salary cap is official, but until then, both Schneider and Carroll have a lot to think about when it comes to the run game.