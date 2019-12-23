The Seattle Seahawks can't seem to catch a break on the injury front lately. Rashaad Penny (knee) is already on Injured Reserve. Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) are soon to join him. Quandre Diggs (ankle) isn't likely to play until the first round of the playoffs at the very least. Duane Brown (knee) had surgery on Monday and is out until at least the divisional round.

But amid all the carnage, Pete Carroll provided a little optimism during his Monday morning hit on 710 ESPN Seattle. The Seahawks head coach shared that he's banking on Jadeveon Clowney (core) being able to play against the 49ers in Week 17.

"I don't think there's any question he's going to play," Carroll said.

Clowney has missed the team's last two games, and the pass rush has taken an obvious hit. This outlook from Carroll is an improvement from last Friday when he sounded surprised that Clowney hadn't progressed and concerned that his core injury wasn't improving.

Carroll did hedge by saying once again that "if he can't go, he can't go." Having Clowney on the field in any capacity would be a huge lift for Seattle's defense. Clowney dominated the 49ers the first time around, a 27-24 overtime win for the Seahawks in Week 10. He finished that game with five quarterback hits, one sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a touchdown.

Carroll is also hoping that Seattle can get Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) back in Week 17. Like Clowney, Griffin has missed the last two games.

Seahawks confident Jadeveon Clowney will play vs. 49ers in Week 17 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest