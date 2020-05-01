Seahawks in communication with free agent DE Everson Griffen

One week after the NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks are doing what they can to address the issue at pass rush defense before the 2020 NFL season begins.

With Jadeveon Clowney still waiting it out in the free agency market to see if his asking price is met, Seahawks GM John Schneider has been in contact with another defensive end still on the market: Former Minnesota Vikings edge rusher Everson Griffen.

In a recent interview on Sports Radio 950 KJR, NFL Network's Mike Garofalo spoke about both Clowney and Griffen.

Mike: "No communication of late between Clowney and the Seahawks."



On Everson Griffen: "there has been communication." #Seahawks https://t.co/bQJczzWtq3



Last year for the Vikings, Griffen recorded eight sacks and 26 solo tackles, which ended with a 4th Pro Bowl invite.

With the cap space Seattle has created for itself with the recent release of Justin Britt and D.J. Fluker, the Seahawks are in need of a veteran edge player like Griffen who has the size and experience to fill the hole the Seahawks are in desperate need of.

The Draft may be over, but the Seahawks are still hard at work to bolster their roster, it just might have to be a bit longer before everything plays itself out.

