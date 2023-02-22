Seahawks come to agreement with FB/LB/ST stud Nick Bellore

The Seahawks have agreed to a deal to bring back special teams ace Nick Bellore, a source confirms. Bellore, who made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and turns 34 in May, will be back for a fifth season in Seattle. @Stu_Court and @adamdnathan were on this first. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) February 22, 2023

The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to re-sign fullback Nick Bellore, according to Brady Henderson at ESPN.

Bellore (33) is perhaps the most versatile player on Seattle’s roster. He is usually listed as a fullback but he has also put in time at linebacker. Special teams is where he does his best work, though. This past season he was on the field for 352 special teams snaps – 81% of the team’s total.

Bellore is the second signing for the Seahawks in as many days – they have also re-signed guard Phil Haynes to a one-year deal.

The length and financial details of Bellore’s new contract have not been reported as of yet.

More Latest Seahawks News!

Seahawks announce one-year extension for G Phil Haynes Seahawks have at least 2 players on PFF's top 101 list for 2022 Window now open for clubs to designate a Franchise or Transition Player

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire