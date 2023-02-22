Seahawks come to agreement with FB/LB/ST stud Nick Bellore

Tim Weaver
The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to re-sign fullback Nick Bellore, according to Brady Henderson at ESPN.

Bellore (33) is perhaps the most versatile player on Seattle’s roster. He is usually listed as a fullback but he has also put in time at linebacker. Special teams is where he does his best work, though. This past season he was on the field for 352 special teams snaps – 81% of the team’s total.

Bellore is the second signing for the Seahawks in as many days – they have also re-signed guard Phil Haynes to a one-year deal.

The length and financial details of Bellore’s new contract have not been reported as of yet.

