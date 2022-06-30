Seahawks coaches Pete Carroll, Clint Hurtt discuss principles of their new defense

The Seattle Seahawks set the standard on defense in the NFL for much of the last decade. Times necessitate change, though and it was past time for this front office to recognize that their tried-and-true cover 3 schemes weren’t working the way that they used to.

Heading into the 2022 season, Seattle will be utilizing a new defensive scheme for the first time in the Pete Carroll era, headed up by new defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt and associate head coach Sean Desai. More than anything, this new scheme will allow the Seahawks to be more multiple and more aggressive. Watch Carroll and Hurtt break it down.

On a related note, here’s Pete Carroll explaining the new defense. Heavy emphasis on being multiple and aggressive but that’s what fits their personnel pic.twitter.com/gud7pnfyQD — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) June 30, 2022

You can see more by watching the full episode of the Sound of the Seahawks on the team’s official Youtube channel.

Related