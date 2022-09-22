Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Dee Eskridge is ‘dying to play more’

The 2021 NFL draft class in not working out so great for the Seahawks. Decimated from the start by the ill-conceived Jamal Adams trade, the team wound up with only three selections in the draft. So far, only one of them has been able to stay healthy.

Fourth-round draft pick Tre Brown has not played since Week 5 last season and doesn’t seem close to returning any time soon. Meanwhile, second-round pick Dee Eskridge has only played a total of 11 snaps in two games this year after missing most of his rookie season due to injuries. Yesterday, coach Pete Carroll told reporters Eskridge is dying to play more, per Brady Henderson at ESPN.

Pete Carroll on why Dee Eskridge has played sparingly over the first two games: pic.twitter.com/nECGUhRyBp — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) September 22, 2022

Eskridge has just 16 touches since he was drafted and has gained a total of 84 yards. Needless to say, that’s not the kind of production you’d hope for from a second-round pick.

There’s still time for Eskridge to develop but right now he’s on his way to earning a hard bust label.

List

Seahawks tried out 3 free agent linebackers, 2 others on Tuesday

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire